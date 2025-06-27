Horsham District Council to use £5million to buy homes for larger families on housing waiting list

Horsham District Council is to use £5million to buy ten homes for larger families on the housing waiting list.

The money will be taken from a £14million pot of S106 funds – contributions made by developers who have been allowed to build in the area.

The decision was made during a meeting of the cabinet on Wednesday (June 25), and the homes will be leased to Horsham District Homes, the council’s affordable housing company.

Martin Boffey, leader of the council, acknowledged that this was not the most cost-effective way to provide affordable housing.

He said: “We are where we are…we’ve had water neutrality issues completely stall the delivery of social rented housing in this district and there comes a time when you have to do something with the funds – and I believe this is the best possible usage of a portion of this fund.”

Sam Raby, cabinet member for housing & communities, explained how rare it was for a three or four-bedroom home to become available, with families being stuck on the waiting list for years.

He said: “When these families get into these homes they are often in really difficult situations. There’s a big need and it’s a shame that housing across the country is so bad.”

Mr Raby described how one family said they ‘felt like they’d won the lottery’ when they were finally able to move into one of Horsham District Homes’ other properties.

He added: “This is going to make a massive difference. I think [we’re] going to have some very happy residents, hopefully.”

Once the ten new homes are bought, the council will control 48 such properties, making more work for the same number of staff.

The cabinet made a recommendation to the full council that a £77,000 grant be accepted from West Sussex County Council to put towards the employment of another housing management officer for the next two years. Another £10,000 will be provided by Horsham District Homes.