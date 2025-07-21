Horsham District Council to use £5million to buy ten homes for larger families on housing waiting list

Horsham District Council is to use £5million to buy ten homes for larger families on the housing waiting list

The money will be taken from a £14million pot of S106 funds – contributions made by developers who have been allowed to build in the area.

The decision was agreed during a meeting of the full council on Wednesday (July 16), and the homes will be leased to Horsham District Homes, the council’s affordable housing company.

Mark Baynham, cabinet member for finance, said: “The number of families on our housing register continues to grow while the acute lack of new-build large homes being delivered by registered providers remains.

Horsham District Council

“As a measure to help alleviate the situation, we intend to purchase ten family size dwellings on the open market for social rent to families who have been and are otherwise likely to remain on the register for several years and who may also have specific needs.”

Mr Baynham said the purchases were ‘of obvious social benefit but also make sense financially’ with a yield of 2.9% anticipated.

This compares to paying £580,000 per year to house ten families in nightly paid temporary accommodation.

But having to manage ten extra homes will place pressure on staff. So it was agreed to accept a £77,000 grant from West Sussex County Council to pay for a housing management officer for the next two years. The grant will be topped up by £10,000 from reserves

Sam Raby, cabinet member for housing & communities, said: “It’s really important to think about who’s going to be in these homes. These are often families that have been stuck for up to eight [or] ten years, and without getting these properties, these are the families that would still be stuck on the register as we become a unitary [authority] and possibly beyond.”

Mr Raby said this was the closest the council would come to ‘magicking up houses’.

He added: “We’ve been very successful in purchasing the last properties very quickly, very efficiently, and I think the officers will be able to get some of these families in really difficult situations into permanent and appropriate homes.

“When you think about why people choose to become councillors – you want to help your community – you can’t do better than give somebody a home when they’re in a desperate situation.”

At a previous meeting, Martin Boffey, leader of the council, acknowledged that this was not the most cost-effective way to provide affordable housing.

He said: “We are where we are…we’ve had water neutrality issues completely stall the delivery of social rented housing in this district and there comes a time when you have to do something with the funds – and I believe this is the best possible usage of a portion of this fund.”