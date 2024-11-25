Horsham District Council’s Local Plan examination will be live-streamed after all.

The Local Plan 2023-2040 was submitted to the Planning Inspectorate for examination on July 26.

The Secretary of State appointed Inspector Luke Fleming to carry out that examination, with a series of hearings due to be held in December and January.

Last week, the council was criticised for saying it would not live-stream the meetings, planning instead to record them and put them online after 24 hours.

But on Monday (November 25) that changed.

A council spokesman said: “Horsham District Council will be live-streaming video of the Horsham District Local Plan examination hearing for the full duration of the hearing.

“Other public council meetings taking place at the same time will be audio-streamed live with a video recording published the following day.”

The hearings are scheduled to take place at the council offices, at Parkside, in Chart Way.

They will run over four weeks, from Tuesday December 10 to Thursday December 12; Tuesday December 17 to Thursday December 19, Tuesday January 14 to Thursday January 16, and Tuesday January 21 to Wednesday January 22.

A consultation into modifications called for by the inspector will be held in February/March, before a final report is received in June.

It is hoped that the Local Plan will be adopted in September 2025.

Log on to the council’s website for more information.