Horsham District Council’s Local Plan grounds to a halt after all hearing sessions were cancelled

The examination of Horsham District Council’s Local Plan has ground to a halt after all hearing sessions were cancelled.

The Plan sets out where and when new homes would be built up to the year 2040.

The hearing started on Tuesday December 11 and was set to run to January 21.

But on Sunday (December 15), the council sent out emails informing people that all other hearing sessions had been cancelled.

Inspector Luke Fleming, who was appointed to examine the Plan by the Secretary of State, voiced concerns on day one about issues relating to soundness and legal compliance as well as the duty to cooperate.

He asked for more information on the latter, which the council was working to provide.

At the start of the second hearing, Mr Fleming said he was ‘a little bit more concerned’ than he had been on day one.

And on Thursday (December 12), he told those present that he was pondering whether a pause might be in order.

Any concerns Mr Fleming may have had about the Plan were added to when the government announced a new version of the National Planning Policy Framework on Thursday.

While the examination was being carried out under the September 2023 version of the framework, the changes in the new version needed to be considered. And the council itself would have to formulate a response to the new framework.

Mr Fleming said such changes had happened before during other examinations and it had been quite simple for councils to come up with a response with little impact on the examination.

But this time he said he was ‘a bit nervous’, adding: “It’s not as simple as it was before.”

Arundel & South Downs MP Andrew Griffith welcomed the news about what he called a ‘flawed’ Local Plan.

During one of the sessions he said: “I am not against making a Plan. It is simply that I am against this particular Plan.

“Notwithstanding the no doubt good endeavours that people have approached it with, it is not one that should be made.”