Horsham District Council’s portion of the average council tax bill set to rise

Horsham District Council’s portion of the average council tax bill is set to rise to £174.95 in April.

The change, which represents a £4.67 (2.74%) increase on a Band D bill, was supported by the cabinet on Wednesday (January 29).

It – and a 9.1% (3.38) increase in the special charge – should receive final approval at a meeting of the full council on February 24.

Mark Baynham, cabinet member for finance & resources, said the increases were ‘very modest’, adding: “The new council tax rates will continue to be the lowest in Sussex and also in the bottom quartile nationwide.”

The proposed net revenue budget – day-to-day costs – sits at £15.78m, which is £1.3m (9%) higher than in 2024/25.

Mr Baynham said the rise was largely due to inflation, salary increases and an increase in the employer National Insurance contributions.

In order to balance the budget, £900,000 of ‘efficiency savings’ had to be made, though he stressed that all services would be maintained. Increases in charges for things such as parking and waste serves also helped to balance the books.

New projects in the £13.3m capital programme include £100,000 for the de-silting of Storrington Mill Pond, £100,000 for ramp repairs at the Swan Walk car park, £130,000 for a play area replacement and improvement programme, and £80,000 for enhancement work on the paths in Horsham Park.

Full council will also be asked to approve a revenue budget of £738,000 to cover the project costs incurred during the refurbishment of the Capitol Theatre. This will be funded from the Environment & Infrastructure earmarked reserve.

And £112,000 of the Green Reserve tree replacement funds will be used to extend the Community Climate Fund grants over the next three years.

Looking ahead, the council’s finances face some challenges. The Medium Term Financial Strategy forecasts a budget gap of £250,000 in 2026/27, rising to a gap of £1.275m in 2027/28 and £3.6m in 2029/30.

By then, though, the local government rearrangement which is currently being explored will have been put in place and the playing field will be very different.