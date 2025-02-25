Horsham District Council’s portion of the average council tax bill will rise in April

Horsham District Council’s portion of the average council tax bill will rise to £174.95 in April.

The change, which represents a £4.67 (2.74%) increase on a Band D bill – with a 9.1% (£3.38) increase in the special charge for Horsham Town – was approved during a meeting of the full council on Monday (February 24).

The council is expected to end 2024/25 with an £84,000 surplus, and has balanced its budget for 2025/26 without having to make cuts to services.

Mark Baynham, cabinet member for finances & resources, said: “While our financial position remains challenging, the council is certainly not facing a financial crisis.”

The net revenue budget – the day-to-day costs of running the council – sits at £15.78m, which is £1.3m (9%) higher than in 2024/25.

The increase was largely due to inflation, salary increases and an increase in the employer National Insurance contributions.

In order to balance the budget, £900,000 of ‘efficiency savings’ had to be made, and charges increased for things such as parking and waste services.

The capital programme was increased to £15.6m from an expected £13.8m due to a recent funding bonus from the government.

At the end of last year, the council asked for money from round 3 of the Local Authority Housing Fund to pay for six temporary accommodation homes and two large resettlement homes.

The authority was told last week that it would receive £832,000 for three of the smaller homes and one of the large. It only has until Wednesday (February 26) to accept the offer.

So £1.0122m will be taken from reserves and added to the £832,000, increasing the capital budget by £1.844m.

New projects in the capital programme include £100,000 for the de-silting of Storrington Mill Pond, £100,000 for ramp repairs at the Swan Walk car park, £130,000 for a play area replacement and improvement programme, and £80,000 for enhancement work on the paths in Horsham Park.

Looking ahead, the council’s finances face some challenges. The Medium Term Financial Strategy forecasts a budget gap of £250,000 in 2026/27, rising to a gap of £1.275m in 2027/28.

That will take things to the likely end of the council due to local government reorganisation, which will see the district become part of an unitary authority covering a much wider area.

Mr Baynham said the Lib Dems had inherited from the Conservatives a projected deficit for 2027/28 of £4m.

He praised ‘careful and prudent management of the council’s finances’ for reducing the ‘black hole’, adding: “We will continue to work to eliminate it completely over our remaining term of office.”

He said: “This is a balanced budget that maintains delivery on all our existing services, whether statutory or otherwise, provides much-needed support to our most vulnerable residents and contributes to making our district a great place to live and work.”

Philip Circus, leader of the Conservative’s described the budget as ‘a curate’s egg’ – good in parts, bad in parts.

He criticised the decision to increase parking charges due to the pressures it would place on local businesses.

Two budget amendments were proposed by the Conservatives but both were voted down.

The first was to reduce the special charge paid by people living in unparished areas by increasing council tax by 2.99% rather than 2.74%.

The second was to use £97,000 from the Business Rates Pool to allow Sunday parking charges to increase by 11.8% rather than the 300% agreed in October.