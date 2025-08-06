Horsham football club ground to get an upgrade

By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
Published 6th Aug 2025, 17:17 BST
New dugouts, fencing and a ball stop have been approved for Horsham Olympic Football Club.

An application for the new fixtures was approved unanimously by the district council’s planning committee on Tuesday (August 5).

The dugouts will be placed on either side of two youth football pitches in Robert Way, which are currently used by Roffey Robins FC.

The ball stop and boundary fencing between 3m and 7m high will be replaced and installed at various locations on the site.

A report to the committee said the installations were ‘an appropriate and proportionate enhancement to a valued community facility’.

To view the application, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/25/0279

