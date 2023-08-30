Horsham former taxi office could become apartments
Plans to convert a former taxi office into five short-term tenancy apartments have been submitted to Horsham District Council.
The application for the former AAA2B office, in Nightingale Road, was received on Tuesday (August 29).
Rather than letting out the apartments for long-term residents, they would be for people looking for a short stay, such as tourists, those on business trips or those in the middle of a house move.
To view the application, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/23/1603.