Horsham former taxi office could become apartments

Plans to convert a former taxi office into five short-term tenancy apartments have been submitted to Horsham District Council.
By Karen Dunn
Published 30th Aug 2023, 16:46 BST
Plans to convert a former taxi office into five short-term tenancy apartments have been submitted to Horsham District Council. Image: Google

The application for the former AAA2B office, in Nightingale Road, was received on Tuesday (August 29).

Rather than letting out the apartments for long-term residents, they would be for people looking for a short stay, such as tourists, those on business trips or those in the middle of a house move.

To view the application, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/23/1603.

