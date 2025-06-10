Horsham kebab shop fined over £7,000 for serious food safety offences

West Sussex County Council

A Horsham takeaway has been fined more than £7,000 after admitting to multiple breaches of food safety regulations, including putting customers with food allergies at risk

Baris Gunes, director of The Morehall Catering Ltd, trading as Horsham Kebab at 25 Queen Street, Horsham, appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on 29 May 2025 and pleaded guilty to all charges.

The case followed a series of inspections by West Sussex Trading Standards, who first visited the premises in October 2021 and again in March 2022. Officers provided detailed advice on food safety practices, including the importance of accurate allergen information. Despite this, the business was prosecuted in 2023 for failing to comply with allergen labelling laws and for misdescribing food.

In February 2024, Trading Standards officers carried out a covert test purchase. A doner kebab was ordered with a declared milk allergy. Staff incorrectly assured the customer that the food was safe, but laboratory analysis later confirmed the presence of milk protein. The kebab also contained undeclared meats, namely chicken and beef, despite being advertised as lamb.

In court, Mr Gunes claimed the incident was the result of an employee’s mistake and stated that he had not been involved with the company for several years. He also claimed the business was no longer trading. However, the prosecution presented evidence from Companies House showing Mr Gunes as the sole director and majority shareholder. The court also heard that the business remains active on food delivery platforms such as JustEat and Uber Eats.

The court imposed fines and costs totalling £1,844 on Mr Gunes personally, while the company was ordered to pay £5,600.

Cllr Duncan Crow, Cabinet Member for Community Support, Fire and Rescue, said: “Consumers have every right to expect that the food they buy is safe and accurately described. This case highlights the vital work of our Trading Standards officers in protecting residents and is a stark reminder of the serious consequences that can arise when allergen information is ignored.

“We urge all food businesses to take their legal responsibilities seriously and ensure their staff are properly trained. Food safety offences will not be tolerated and we remain committed to upholding high standards and safeguarding public health, in line with our goals outlined in our Council Plan.”