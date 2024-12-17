Horsham panto ticket success revealed

More than 16,000 people have bought tickets to see Horsham’s panto.

The record-breaking figure was announced during a meeting of the district council by David Skipp, cabinet member for leisure, culture & green spaces.

Mr Skipp said that 16,102 had either been to see Jack & The Beanstalk at The Capitol theatre, or had tickets to do so.

Starring John Partridge as Fleshcreep and Emma Lindars as Fairy Fiddlehead, the panto is running until January 5.

Mr Skipp said: “The officers and the staff over at The Capitol should be congratulated on the production.”

To book tickets for the panto, log on to The Capitol’s website.