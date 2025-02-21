Horsham residents urged to take part in the Government’s consultation on devolution

Contributor : Horsham District Council A consultation to seek the public’s views on proposals to form a Mayoral Combined County Authority for all of Sussex to cover West Sussex, East Sussex and Brighton and Hove has been launched by the Government on 17 February and will run for eight weeks until 13 April.

The Government confirmed Sussex as one of six new areas to join its Devolution Priority Programme (DPP) in February this year.

Read the government’s press statement.

The Government says the programme represents one of the largest ever single packages of mayoral devolution in England and will support the areas to become mayor-led strategic authorities with a new mayoral election by May 2026.

Have your say

Leader of Horsham District Council Cllr Martin Boffey said:

“Devolution creates an opportunity to transfer funding and decision-making closer to our communities and away from central government, so that local people can have their say in the biggest decisions that affect them.

“Being part of the DPP means that Sussex residents will see the benefits earlier than other areas, and as a district council we will work with neighbouring councils across the area to influence the changes and maximise the benefits for Horsham District communities.

“Getting devolution right and ensuring it is both effective and fair to all areas is going to be a big challenge, so everyone is encouraged to take part in the Government’s consultation to ensure their voice is heard in what is considered to be a once-in-a-generation opportunity.”

To access the consultation and have your say, please go to the full consultation document at the GOV.UK page:

For further information on the devolution proposals locally please go to:

Please note that this consultation is in respect of the Government’s consultation on devolution and not local government reorganisation which is a separate matter.

For media queries please email [email protected] .