Horsham theatre's refurbishment will not bring the hoped-for level of carbon reduction, councillors told

The refurbishment of Horsham’s Capitol theatre will not bring the hoped-for level of carbon reduction, councillors have been told.

The £10.2m project was discussed during a scrutiny committee meeting on Monday (September 1).

A report by David Skipp, cabinet member for wellbeing, culture & green spaces, said a key focus of the project had always been to reduce the carbon impact of The Capitol.

The plan had been to install Air Source Heat Pumps – but the only space for them would be on the roof, which specialist contractors said was not big enough for the number needed.

The Capitol theatre, Horsham

On top of that, planning permission would likely be refused anyway, given the impact the units would have had on residents in the neighbouring flats.

Instead, energy efficient ‘hydrogen ready’ gas boilers will be installed.

Mr Skipp’s report added: “[S]urveys have highlighted that the current heating system does not work as efficiently as it could, and therefore whilst the building will continue to be heated by gas, it will be done in the most energy efficient way possible.”

Other green possibilities were explored, such as ground source heat pumps, but there is not enough room for them. As for solar panels, the roof will need replacing in less than ten years so the council hopes to add panels once that is done. But it’s not part of this project.

Neither is the idea of removing the ‘glass box’ which fronts the theatre – though that could be another project for the future.

It will be next year before the council knows for sure how much of a carbon reduction the refurbishment will bring.

The venue is due to close on January 16 for the refurbishment of the auditorium and cinema, improvement to public spaces and the overhaul of the toilet facilities. The work should be finished by October 20, with the venue re-opening in time for the 2026 panto, in November.

Concerns were raised about what would happen if this deadline was not met – after all, the panto brings in 60-70% of the theatre’s revenue. Assurances were given that the auditorium would be given priority so that, even if there was still work to be done in other areas, the panto would go ahead.

Other questions were asked about the finances of the project – it is expected to come in under budget and will not be allowed to go over budget – and even whether the entire scheme should go back to the drawing board.

This one was asked by Tony Hogben (Con, Colgate & Rusper), who said continuing as is was ‘financially reckless’.

But Mark Baynham, cabinet member for finance, said that would be ‘an irresponsible course of action’. He added that, if the council kept simply patching things up as they went, some 60 percent of the theatre’s budget would go on repairs and maintenance.

Mr Baynham said: “We’re going to have to maintain it anyway or close it – there’s no other options.”

The report will be put to a meeting of the cabinet later this month.