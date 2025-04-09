Horsham town centre improvements: Have your say on exciting new plans
The council said this is a ‘great opportunity to shape a major re-design of our town centre’.
It is preparing to significantly invest in the design and build of the Bishopric improvements within the next two years.
The council is also looking for feedback on the design of improvements to the Carfax area in order to secure grant funding to invest in this area at a later date.
The range of improvements under consideration include:
• Creating a better environment for active travel which will encourage people to walk and cycle more.
• Improving safety for all users; pedestrians, cyclists and those who are mobility impaired.
• Improvements to street furniture and way finding signage.
• Improvements and renewal of facilities to support street markets and outdoor events.
• Providing new urban green space with new plants and trees for the benefit of both people and wildlife.
To find out more about the proposed designs across all areas, and access the survey to provide feedback, visit: www.horsham.gov.uk/consultations
The survey will be live until Wednesday, April 30.
The district council is hosting two face-to-face drop-in sessions where the public can see the exhibition, ask questions and share ideas.
These will take place on Wednesday, April 16, from 10.30am to 3.30pm, and Saturday, April 26, 10.30am to 3.30pm, at Unit 60 in Swan Walk Shopping Centre – next to the D&D Café, near Sports Direct.
Commenting on the vision, director of place Barbara Childs said: “I am excited about the proposed improvements and urge everyone to share their views with us to ensure they meet everyone’s needs and new ideas can be taken on board.
“The infrastructure improvements also aim to promote a sustainable environment, better access and a thriving economy for Horsham.
“This is a unique opportunity to shape the future of our much-loved town centre.”
