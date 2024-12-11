Horsham’s new Local Plan examination under way - with a number of concerns raised by the inspector

The examination of Horsham’s new Local Plan got under way with a number of concerns raised by the inspector.

The first of 11 hearing sessions was held on Tuesday (December 10) under the control of Luke Fleming, who was appointed by the Secretary of State to carry out that examination.

Mr Fleming’s job is to assess whether the Plan has been prepared in accordance with legal and procedural requirements and if it is sound.

To be considered sound, it must meet four criteria:

It must be justified – the most appropriate strategy when compared to other options, and is based on credible evidence

Effective – it must be deliverable over its period (in Horsham’s case 2023-2040)

Consistent with national policy

It must be positively prepared

The latter essentially means that it should seek to meet development and infrastructure requirements, including unmet need from neighbouring authorities where it is reasonable to do so.

This is part of the duty to cooperate and has seen Horsham take on the building of homes which the likes of Crawley had no space to accommodate.

The duty to cooperate was among the concerns spoken about by Mr Fleming during the first hearing. The others related to soundness and legal compliance.

Mr Fleming said: “I’m particularly concerned that, even if I find the duty to cooperate has been met, it’s highly likely that more work will need to be undertaken in a number of areas.”

He told the hearing that if the work was likely to take a ‘significant’ amount of time, he may choose to adjourn the hearings until a later date.

One of the key questions he has to consider is whether the council’s proposed housing requirement is sound according the National Planning Policy Framework. If it’s not, then he may decide that more development sites need to be found.

Horsham MP John Milne told the meeting that the Local Plan process had become too ‘controversial and convoluted’ and that changes in national policy were having an ‘unforeseen impact’.

It was point well made as a new version of the National Planning Policy Framework is due to be announced – possibly by December 19.

This examination, though, is being carried out under the September 2023 version of the framework.

While Mr Milne had concerns about whether it would be politically possible to pass the next Plan, he said he believed that this one would be found sound.

But on Wednesday (December 11), Mr Fleming told the meeting he was ‘a little bit more concerned than I was at the start of the hearings’.

The hearings are being held at the council offices, at Parkside, in Chart Way, during the weeks commencing December 16, January 13 and January 20.

A consultation into any modifications called for by the inspector will be held in February/March, before a final report is received in June.

It is hoped that the Local Plan will be adopted in September 2025.

Log on to the council’s website for more information.