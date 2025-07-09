Housing de-carbonisation and more trees in Chichester’s new climate action plan

Housing de-carbonisation and the extension of the Chichester Tree Project are among the projects in the district council’s new Climate Emergency Action Plan.

The draft plan for 2025-2030 was discussed by the cabinet on Tuesday (July 8) and will be put to the full council on July 16 for final approval.

Its aim is to reduce the council’s carbon emissions to net zero by 2040, while helping residents and businesses to make their own improvements.

Jonathan Brown, cabinet member for environmental strategy, said the new plan ‘learns from the experience of the first’.

He added: “We can’t do everything that we would like to do, so it’s important that what we are taking forward has local support. And there is a general sense that we’re all prioritising the right things.”

Project Initiation Documents have been drawn up for the de-carbonisation and tree projects. The council will be asked to approve the use of £307,000 and £200,000 respectively to pay for officers to oversee the projects for five years.

Mr Brown said: “Both of these projects are win-win – they don’t play off carbon reductions against living standards. Quite the reverse. They contribute to the local economy, job creation, local climate adaptation and biodiversity, as well as being key components of our carbon reduction strategy.”

A public consultation into the plan saw the highest response ever received by the council. Rather than focussing on high-emission areas such as traffic, which the council has little control over, the aim was to focus on things that could actually be addressed.

Among the projects included in the plan are: setting policies to ensure taxis meet the emissions criteria, street tree planting schemes for new developments, working with schools and students to come up with ideas about local climate change projects, and producing template climate change policies for community organisations to incorporate into their procedures.

Mr Brown said: “I would, of course, like to be able to do more but I am very pleased with the ambition of this plan. It’s a commitment to get to grips with some large-scale, challenging subjects, which shouldn’t have been put off for so long.

“It will be nice to think that government might one day give local authorities more power and responsibility for tackling climate change at a local level. But until then, I’m proud to say that this action plan will enable us to do as much as we can.”