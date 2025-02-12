Housing ombudsman ruled against Arun five times in three months

Five more Housing Ombudsman judgements went against Arun council at the end of last year.

The ombudsman handed down five new findings against Arun District Council between October and December last year, a council complaints report shows.

This follows Arun’s first ever finding of severe maladministration within its housing service, determined by the housing ombudsman in July last year.

The report, shown to the council’s housing and wellbeing committee on Thursday, February 6, showed the council paid out £3,460.73 in compensation across the five cases.

Arun Civic Centre

More than half of the compensation was paid out to one case filed in February 2024, with the council required to pay £1,810.73 for a finding of maladministration in handling of damp and mould.

In total around seven service failures and three maladministration findings were found against the council by the ombudsman during the end of year quarter, with four cases relating to the repairs department and one with the neighbourhoods team.

The committee report showed that roughly 80 per cent of the 147 stage 1 and 2 complaints received by the council during that quarter were with housing, with roughly 50 per cent of complaints specifically with housing repairs.

It also said as of January 15 this year, the council has 18 open cases with the Housing Ombudsman, and four cases with the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman (LGSCO).

Three of the cases were filed in 2022 and one in 2023, with a council spokesperson previously stating the ombudsman was working through a complaints backlog from 2020 onwards, saying the council had made ‘significant improvements’ to complaints handling.