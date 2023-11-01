How to tackle mould and condensation in your home
According to LDC: “Every winter we get a number of calls from tenants reporting black mould growth on walls and ceilings. These reports increase during winter with colder temperatures. The likelihood is that the risk of properties getting mould will increase with energy costs rising, and us all looking to reduce our use of heating.”
There is an important difference between mould caused because of a defect in the property, and mould caused by condensation. There is always moisture in the air, but as air temperatures cool down, the air can't hold as much moisture and tiny drops of water appear - this is condensation.
It mainly happens during cold weather and appears on cold surfaces and places where there is little air movement such as in corners of rooms, near and on windows or behind cupboards and wardrobes. It is in these conditions that black mould can start to appear.
There are some simple things you can do that can make a big difference to reduce air moisture levels in your home, such as:
Put lids on saucepans.
When the kitchen or bathroom is being used, close the doors, and open the windows.
Dry clothes outside where space is provided as part of your tenancy.
If you are using a tumble dryer make sure it is vented to the outside.
If you need to dry clothes indoors, put them in the bathroom, shut the door and keep the window open.
Mop up any condensation every day, particularly from windows sills.
Keep furniture away from the walls, particularly external walls.
Heat your home more evenly, with low level heating all day rather than short blasts. This should also reduce your heating bill.
Most windows have small trickle vents in the top of the window frame - keep these open to increase ventilation.
Maintain good ventilation of the property as much as possible.
Ensure that any extractor fans are working and in use at times of high moisture production.
According to the Council: “When you call our help desk with a damp or mould issue, we will talk through where and when it is happening to understand the severity of the issue and determine the cause, condensation and/or a defect with the property. We will look at your repair records to see if it is a re-occurring issue. We will also ask you to make us aware of any respiratory health concerns, or vulnerability within your household.
“Depending on the severity and what you can tell us, we may raise an order for our contractor to attend to carry out an initial investigation and any immediate works required. They may also give you a spray you can use to wash and treat small areas of mould.
“If this is unsuccessful, we will either raise orders for further required works, or send a surveyor out to inspect your home. The surveyor will inform you of their findings and works they will organise. They will set out any further actions you could take to help better reduce air moisture levels in your property.”