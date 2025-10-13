Hundreds of letters objecting new West of Ifield home sent to Horsham District Council

Almost 300 letters objecting to plans to build 3,000 homes West of Ifield have been sent to Horsham District Council.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A hybrid application from Homes England for the controversial proposal was received by the council in August.

As well as the objections from members of the public, the British Horse Society is also opposed to the plans, saying it was ‘apparent that equestrians – vulnerable road users equal to cyclists – have been entirely disregarded’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Comments from Historic England – a public body that looks after the country’s historic environment – centred around Grade-I listed St Margaret’s Church and the medieval moated site at Ifield Court, which is a scheduled monument.

A hybrid application to build 3,000 West of Ifield has been received by Horsham District Council. Image: Homes England

While ‘supportive of the Government’s objectives for creating new housing and communities’, Homes England warned that the proposals would ’cause harm to the significance’ of the two sites.

A statement submitted to the council recognised that this would translate to middle of the range, less than substantial harm, in planning terms, but harm nonetheless.

It added: “Harm to nationally important heritage assets requires careful consideration, particularly as to whether harm might be demonstrably avoided/minimised further.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking at biodiversity matters, the Sussex Wildlife Trust said it objected in principle to the development, saying it was not consistent with a number of planning policies, including the natural environment & landscape character, countryside protection, green infrastructure & biodiversity, climate change, and flooding.

The objection stated: “The Trust is particularly concerned at the direct loss of important wildlife sites such as part of the River Mole but also the indirect effects of intensified recreation and human disturbance on sensitive habitats and species, and the impact on the district’s wider ecological network.

“We remind Horsham District Council of the commitments they have made to the natural environment within the Horsham District Planning Framework.”

To have your say on the proposals, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/25/1312.