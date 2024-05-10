Icklesham Annual Parish Meeting on May 31

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

SAVE THE DATE!Icklesham Annual Parish Meeting7.00 pm Friday 31st May Icklesham Memorial Hall.

Come and meet Parish Councillors and give your thoughts on what improvements we can make for residents.

Hear what has been achieved this year and listen to Speakers from:

Rother District Council - New Local Plan

Winchelsea Museum

Submitted article

Light refreshments available.

There will be transport from Rye Harbour, Winchelsea Beach and Winchelsea.

Please contact the Clerk if you would like to reserve a seat.