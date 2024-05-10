Icklesham Annual Parish Meeting on May 31

By Jenner SandsContributor
Published 10th May 2024, 09:51 BST
SAVE THE DATE!Icklesham Annual Parish Meeting7.00 pm Friday 31st May Icklesham Memorial Hall.

Come and meet Parish Councillors and give your thoughts on what improvements we can make for residents.

Hear what has been achieved this year and listen to Speakers from:

  • Rother District Council - New Local Plan
  • Winchelsea Museum
Light refreshments available.

There will be transport from Rye Harbour, Winchelsea Beach and Winchelsea.

Please contact the Clerk if you would like to reserve a seat.

Telephone number 07714169901, email address [email protected]