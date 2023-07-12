A Hassocks resident who is trying to buy a property in Burgess Hill following the collapse of Ilke Homes said she has been left ‘disappointed and frustrated’ by Mid Sussex District Council.

Jessica Ryan, 35, said she was a prospective buyer of a three-bedroom home at the shared ownership development at Fairbridge Way.

But she heard on Monday, July 3, that modular house building company Ilke Homes had gone into administration so she tried to find a new place quickly.

She opted for a different three-bedroom property at Sage Homes’ Freeks Farm/Oakhurst development (shared ownership) but ‘was turned down by Tuesday afternoon’.

An artist's impression of Ilke Homes' planned new properties at Fairbridge Way from May 2022

Jessica said: “I registered my interest and I had a call with Sage Homes. They told me the property was available. They sent me through what I would need to do in order to express my interest. I sent back a form, populated all of my information, then got an email back from Sage Homes to tell me that I wasn’t allowed to be assessed for affordability because I was a solo applicant and the house had too many bedrooms.”

When she asked about appealing, she said she was told to speak to Mid Sussex District Council because it was their decision.

Jessica said: “I wrote to Mid Sussex (District) Council and asked where this eligibility criteria had come from because it’s not on the website.”

She added: “I was already buying a three-bedroom house less than half a mile away so I didn’t understand why there’s a difference.”

Jessica, who is a first-time buyer, said she works from home and needs a home office. She also plans to have children, which she would need another room for, and feels that there should be an exception for people in her circumstances.

She said: “If I was to buy a two-bedroom or even a one-bedroom, inevitably I would then have to move into a larger property and bear those stamp duty costs and moving costs at that stage.”