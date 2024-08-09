Improvements to East Grinstead recreation ground to be considered by Mid Sussex District Council
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Improvements to an East Grinstead recreation ground are to be considered by Mid Sussex District Council’s planning committee
The application for Mount Noddy includes new footpaths to improve accessibility across the site, an area for petanque (boules) and a youth zone within the existing redundant tennis courts.
As the council is the applicant, the plans cannot be dealt with by officers but will be put to the planning committee on Thursday (August 15).
If approved, three unused tennis courts will be refurbished to form the youth zone, which will include a basketball court, timber benches, steel cycle stands, a basket swing, rope hammock and table tennis tables.
To view the application, log on to pa.midsussex.gov.uk and search for DM/24/0115.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.