Improvements to East Grinstead recreation ground to be considered by Mid Sussex District Council

Improvements to an East Grinstead recreation ground are to be considered by Mid Sussex District Council’s planning committee

The application for Mount Noddy includes new footpaths to improve accessibility across the site, an area for petanque (boules) and a youth zone within the existing redundant tennis courts.

As the council is the applicant, the plans cannot be dealt with by officers but will be put to the planning committee on Thursday (August 15).

If approved, three unused tennis courts will be refurbished to form the youth zone, which will include a basketball court, timber benches, steel cycle stands, a basket swing, rope hammock and table tennis tables.

To view the application, log on to pa.midsussex.gov.uk and search for DM/24/0115.