Independent business owners in Adur and Worthing given unique winter trading opportunity
Adur and Worthing Councils are ‘willing to hear from traders of all sizes’.
"Independent businesses, are you looking for somewhere unique to trade this winter?” a social media post read.
"Applications are still being accepted for a winter season concession licence in Adur and Worthing, which will allow you to trade at special locations in the heart of our communities.
“From the popular promenade to a number of our glorious parks and green spaces, there are still several opportunities across the area to take part in our seasonal concessions scheme and sell your goods or services in exclusive areas.”
The councils are keen to hear from anyone, who has ‘something great to offer to visitors and locals’.
The winter licence runs from October to March, and the initial closing date for all applications is Friday, September 26.
“We will continue to consider late applications for the winter programme through to the end of December, so please don’t hesitate to contact us,” the councils added.
To find out more and apply, visit: https://www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/land-and-property/seasonal-concessions/apply/