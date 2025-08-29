Inspector approves Lower Horsebridge homes

A small scale housing development in Lower Horsebridge has been approved at appeal.

In a decision notice published on Wednesday, August 27, a planning inspector has allowed an appeal connected with plans to build a pair of houses in North Street.

The application, from developer Havenscroft Ltd, involves land to the north of a property known as Nursery Cottage — a site which is also bound to its north and east by a 124 home development from the affordable housing provider Stonewater.

It was the potential impact of the proposals on this neighbouring development, specifically through the loss of several mature trees from the site, which led Wealden District Council to turn down the development in November last year.

The proposed layout of the development. Image credit: Havenscroft Ltd via LDRS

In a report from the time, a Wealden planning spokesman said: “It is considered that the pine trees would have increased visual amenity in the future, being visible to future residents and visitors of the housing estate development on the neighbouring land.

“[The National Planning Policy Framework] states, inter alia, that trees make an important contribution to the character and quality of urban environments and can also help mitigate and adapt to climate change, and that existing trees are retained wherever possible.

“Removal of category B trees which make some contribution to amenity now, and the future, is a factor to be weighed in the planning balance.”

Planning officers also said the removal of the trees, which are subject to protection orders, would also create harm as a result of the loss of wildlife habitat.

On balance, officers considered these harms to “significantly and demonstrably” outweigh the benefits of two additional homes, so refused to grant planning permission.

The council’s conclusions were disputed by the applicant. Through appeal submissions, Havenscroft argued the trees had an “arguably negligible” effect on the character and appearance of the area, so could be removed without causing any significant harm.

The developer also pointed to the retention of a number of mature oak trees on the site, as well as its plans for new planting. Both these elements, they argued, would outweigh any adverse impact from the loss of the protected trees.

This view was ultimately shared by the planning inspector.

In their decision notice, the planning inspector said: “While there would be a loss of trees protected by a TPO, the existing tree-lined boundary along North Street would be little diminished as a result of the proposal.

“Their loss would have a very limited effect on the site’s overall contribution to the wider area both in terms of its amenity value but also in its role in linking to the wider rural landscape. There would be replacement tree and hedgerow planting to mitigate the loss.

“Therefore, I conclude that the proposal would not adversely affect the character and appearance of the area.

“Consequently, while there would be tension with the more restrictive parts of [local planning policies] … which seek to protect and retain trees, there would be no conflict with the overall aims of these policies, which are to ensure development respects the character of an area and creates a satisfactory environment for residents.”

As conflict with this policy had been the sole reason for refusal, the planning inspector allowed the appeal.

For further information on the plans see application reference WD/2024/2066/F on the Wealden District Council website.