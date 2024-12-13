Inspector examining Horsham District Council’s Local Plan is considering pausing proceedings

The inspector examining Horsham District Council’s Local Plan is considering pausing the proceedings.

The Plan, which has been in development since April 2018, is scheduled to be examined during 11 hearing sessions, the first of which was held on Tuesday (December 10).

Inspector Luke Fleming, who was appointed to the task by the Secretary of State, voiced concerns on day one about issues relating to soundness and legal compliance as well as the duty to cooperate.

He asked for more information on the latter, which the council is working to provide.

Horsham District Council. Image: GoogleMaps

At the start of the second hearing, Mr Fleming said he was ‘a little bit more concerned’ than he had been on day one.

And on Thursday (December 12), he told those present that he was pondering whether a pause might be in order.

Any concerns Mr Fleming may have had about the Plan so far were added to when the government announced a new version of the National Planning Policy Framework on Thursday.

While the examination is being carried out under the September 2023 version of the framework, it will need to look at the changes in the new version. And the council itself will have to formulate a response to the new framework.

Mr Fleming said such changes had happened before during other examinations and it had been quite simple for councils to come up with a response with little impact on the examination.

But this time he said he was ‘a bit nervous’, adding: “It’s not as simple as it was before.”

A council spokesman told the meeting that it was ‘going to impose greater challenges’ and the authority would have to look at the new framework in greater detail before the ‘imapct and effect’ on the process was known.

Referring to the issues raised around soundness and the duty to co-operate – coupled with the new National Planning Policy Framework – Mr Fleming said: “I’ve got a doubt in my mind as to how far I’m going to be able to take some of the discussion at the hearings without concluding some of the actions I’ve already identified.

“I’m not going to make a big announcement now, but I’m beginning to wonder, in light of being unable to have the answer to some of those questions that I’ve asked … it’s entering my mind whether a pause in the hearing programme may be the best solution for all involved while we gather some further information on those action points.”

Mr Fleming said he also had other concerns which he had yet to set out.

Unless he decides otherwise, the hearing sessions will continue to be held at the council offices, at Parkside, in Chart Way, during the weeks commencing December 16, January 13 and January 20.