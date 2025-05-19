Coldharbour Lane. Image credit Arc Architecture Ltd/Pierfront Developments

Plans for a rural housing development have been turned down at appeal.

In a decision notice published on Tuesday (May 13), a planning inspector has dismissed an appeal connected with proposals to build nine homes in Coldharbour Lane — a site which sits between North Chailey and Newick.

The scheme, from Pierfront Developments, had been refused by Lewes District Council planning officers in September last year. This refusal was due to concerns around the scheme’s impact on “an integral part of the natural green gap” between the two settlements.

The council had reached a similar view on previous plans to build 18 ‘affordable entry-level’ homes on the same site, which were eventually dismissed at appeal in 2022.

In its appeal submissions, Pierfront Developments argued the updated scheme would not have the impact council officers said it would.

A spokesman for the developer said: “Existing development along the A272 has already created a functional link between the settlements. Properties along Coldharbour Lane and Hazeldene Lane form part of the pattern, where carefully designed development could integrate into this context without compromising settlement identity.

“The proposed development has been carefully designed to respect this circumstance and character. The architectural approach adopts rural vernacular forms that reflect local design, while the layout maintains appropriate visual gaps between building groups.”

The spokesman added: “Any adverse impacts from the development would be limited given the existing pattern of development along the A272 corridor. Those impacts that do arise can be effectively mitigated through careful design and implementation of the proposed landscape strategy.”

The developer argued these circumstances, when combined with a shortage of housing land in Lewes, meant the scheme should have been approved.

However, the planning inspector said the development of the site would “dramatically alter” its countryside character and relationship with the surrounding area.

In their decision notice, the inspector said: “The submitted evidence does not convince me that the effects of even one dwelling on the character and appearance of the site and its wider setting could be adequately mitigated through positioning, design treatment and landscaping.”

The inspector added: “I have found that the appeal site is not a suitable location for the proposed development and that it conflicts with the development plan when taken as a whole.

“While there are some benefits associated with the appeal proposal, neither they nor any of the other matters before me, including the contribution which the appeal proposal would make to the supply of housing in the local area, outweigh that conflict.”

As a result, the inspector dismissed the appeal.

For further information on the proposals see application reference LW/24/0496 on the Lewes District Council website.