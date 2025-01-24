Inspectors say Chichester's long awaited Local Plan should be compliant

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Inspectors have declared that Chichester District Council’s new Local Plan will likely be found legally compliant and sound.

The news was shared by Bill Brisbane, cabinet member for planning, during a meeting of the full council on Tuesday (January 21).

A number of modifications to the Plan have been set out by the inspectors to ensure that it is sound.

These include the need to change the minimum housing requirement for the full Plan period – 2021-2039 – to 11,484 dwellings, not the 10,350 dwellings submitted.

That means that, once the Plan is adopted, the number of homes that need to be built each year until 2029/30, will be 575; for the years 2030/31 to 2038/39, it will be 701.

The examination of the Local Plan was held in October and November. The journey has been long and bumpy, with delays and the pandemic dragging things out. It was initially due to be adopted in July 2020 – now, if all goes to plan, it will be early summer this year.

There was applause from the councillors for the planning team in recognition of their work – especially as they successfully defended five major planning appeals right in the middle of the examination period.

To find out more about the Local Plan, log on to the council’s website.