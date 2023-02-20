​Innovative ways of tackling climate change are being encouraged by Worthing’s planning committee to inspire future developers across the town.

One example of this is in Manor Road, where a developer and its team of architects have voluntarily worked with Worthing Borough Council to make their upcoming housing scheme kinder to the environment.

As part of a project to build 10 one and two bedroom flats in the heart of Worthing, six covered car parking spaces fitted with solar-powered EV charging points have been added as part of the developer’s application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The carport, which is being designed to keep it in line with the surrounding conservation area, is set to feature 24 solar panels on its roof to power the charging stations. It is hoped enough electricity will be generated to power the communal aspects of the building too.

The new flats are due to be added on Manor Road, Worthing, behind Shrewsbury Court

Despite an older version of the scheme having been previously agreed, Worthing-based Alcove Architecture worked with the council’s planning team to introduce the private carport, which is ideal for supporting eco-friendly electric-powered vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The upcoming private parking facility is an example of the creative sustainability measures the council said it is looking to see from developers in the town, and similar sustainable initiatives are something which is required of all new developments in line with local and national planning policies to achieve sustainable development.

Cllr Jim Deen, chair of Worthing’s planning committee, said: “We’re really pleased to see groups such as Alcove working with us to make their developments kinder to the environment.

“It’s important that future developers in our town want to contribute to combating climate change, and this carport is a perfect example to others of the kind of facility we would like to see more of in the borough.”

Julian Evans, a director of Alcove Architecture, said: “Along with our local client Deadspace Developments, it’s been great incorporating a technological, sustainable option into our application. We think the carport, with the photovoltaic panels on top, is a positive visual statement on the development’s green credentials whilst providing the residents a good practical facility for charging their cars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve welcomed the support of the Council’s planning team during the design process, and we’re excited to see the development come to life in the next year or so.”

HAVE YOU READ? Properties for sale in Worthing: 7 homes with stunning summer houses