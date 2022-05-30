Mrs Ansell said, “It was mission critical for the government to help people in Eastbourne and Willingdon with the cost of living, especially those who have been really struggling of late with big energy bill rises and inflation.”

The MP said this was something she spoke to the Chancellor of the Exchequer about as she asked Rishi Sunak for targeted support before he spoke about cost of living support in the House of Commons on Thursday, May 26.

Mrs Ansell added, “I am pleased to say he has delivered just that with Thursday’s announcement and the money for those on benefits, older people and the disabled is absolutely the right call, at the right time.

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell

“Of course, the strain of these price pressures impact very widely and the £400 reduction in energy bills for every household was a surprise, but a welcome one.”

Mrs Ansell also praised the Chancellor’s work to help people in Eastbourne through the pandemic with furlough, business grants and loans.

She said, “It brings the government’s cost of living support up to £37 billion this year.

“The measures are well thought-out and can happen because of the three-year 25 per cent energy profits levy on oil and gas companies’ profits and better-than-expected public finances.

“This levy is a smart move because it comes hand-in-hand with the new investment allowance to incentivise companies to invest by saving them 91p for every £1 they invest. The more a business invests, the less tax it will pay.”

The Eastbourne MP also emphasised the importance of investment.

Mrs Ansell said, “We need investment; it brings us jobs and skills, innovation and increased productivity.

"These are the tools we can use in the fight against higher prices.

“These measures provide some breathing space but all this comes with a few words of caution. The price pressures we face are global in their nature and no government in the world can wholly neutralise them.”