The parks, reserves and gardens have received a 2025 Green Flag award for their ‘management, environmental standards and wonderful appearance’, according to Adur and Worthing Councils.

The council said this is ‘thanks to the hard work’ of its parks team and the dedicated volunteers that ‘help maintain the area’s green spaces’.

In Adur, the Green Flag has been retained at Lancing Ring, Lancing Manor Park, Buckingham Park in Shoreham and Shoreham Beach Local Nature Reserve (LNR).

In Worthing, Highdown Gardens, Marine Gardens, Denton Gardens, Field Place and Beach House Park have all won the award for another year.

For the first time, Heene Cemetery in Worthing has also won the Green Flag Community Award – ‘thanks to the continued care of the Friends of Heene Cemetery’.

Heene Cemetery – described on its website as ‘West Worthing’s hidden graveyard’ – is a one-acre site that was open for burials between 1873 and 1977. It is now a ‘closed cemetery’ and a Sussex Local Wildlife Site – cared for by volunteer group, the Friends of Heene Cemetery, which also builds and maintains this website.

Councillor Vicki Wells, Worthing’s cabinet member for environmental services, said: “I’m thrilled that five of the town’s much-loved green spaces have achieved Green Flag status again this year.

“I would like to say a special congratulations to the Friends of Denton Gardens, whose volunteers have worked with our parks team to retain the Green Flag after its first successful award last year.

“We have so many fantastic volunteers in Worthing, folk who freely give their time and passion to these nature havens. I’m incredibly grateful to them and our parks team for all the time they devote to our green spaces.

“Heene Cemetery is the jewel in the crown of species monitoring and I thoroughly recommend a visit. Well done and thank you to its brilliant volunteers.”

Managed by Keep Britain Tidy, the award is the national benchmark for parks and green spaces – encouraging a ‘higher standard of maintenance’ and that parks are managed in an environmentally-friendly way.

Awards are assessed on an annual basis and winners must apply each year to renew their Green Flag status with volunteer judges deciding on each site.

Councillor Andy Harvey, Adur’s cabinet member for the environment and leisure, said: “It’s fantastic that the Green Flag award has been retained at our green spaces.

“We take great pride in our parks and foreshore, which are enjoyed by nature and visitors alike throughout the year, so it’s wonderful to see that four of our district’s best sites have once again been recognised in this year’s awards.

“I would like to thank our parks team and all the local volunteers who have worked so hard over the past 12 months to achieve these well-earned awards.”

To view the full list of Green Flag Award winners for this year, visit: https://www.greenflagaward.org

1 . Green Flag award success in Adur and Worthing The Friends of Denton Gardens celebrating with members of the council's parks team at the green space in Worthing Photo: Adur and Worthing Councils

2 . Green Flag award success in Adur and Worthing Ten parks and open spaces in Adur and Worthing have been awarded the Green Flag this year Photo: Adur and Worthing Councils

3 . Green Flag award success in Adur and Worthing People walking at Lancing Ring Photo: Adur and Worthing Councils