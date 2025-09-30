Organised by Horsham District Council, the event on Saturday, September 27 brought together some 30 employers, training providers, colleges and voluntary organisations, all eager to connect with potential recruits and apprentices.

This year’s line-up featured major names including Schroders/Benchmark Capitol, Gatwick Airport Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Hendy Group, Barrington James, and Evidencia Life Sciences – offering a diverse range of roles across sectors such as finance, science, aviation, automotive, and healthcare.

With more than 300 vacancies, apprenticeships, and volunteering roles available, attendees had the chance to explore new career paths, gain insights into local industries, and access support for upskilling and retraining.

Cllr Jonathan Taylor, Horsham District Council Cabinet Member for Enterprise and Property, said: “It was fantastic to see so many organisations showcasing their opportunities and engaging with local talent.

“The breadth and quality of roles on offer reflect the strength of our local economy and the ambition of our businesses to grow.

“This event isn’t just for those currently out of work – it’s a valuable resource for anyone considering a career change or looking to develop new skills for the future.”

1 . Jobseekers turn out in force for Horsham Jobs and Skills Fair Jobseekers gather for the 2025 Jobs Fair Photo: Horsham District Council

2 . Jobseekers turn out in force for Horsham Jobs and Skills Fair John Milne MP opens the council's 2025 Jobs Fair Photo: Horsham District Council

3 . Jobseekers turn out in force for Horsham Jobs and Skills Fair Horsham District Council Cabinet Member for Enterprise and Property Cllr Jonathan Taylor (left) with council officers at their exhibition stand Photo: Horsham District Council