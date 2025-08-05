Joint call for sites to meet Gypsy and Traveller needs

Councils and the South Downs National Park Authority have launched a joint call for sites to meet Gypsy, Traveller and Travelling Showpeople accommodation needs.

Rother District Council, together with Hastings Borough Council, Eastbourne Borough Council, Lewes District Council, Wealden District Council and the park authority, have launched a coordinated call for sites which will run from August 5 until October 5, 2025.

The authorities want to help identify suitable locations for permanent Gypsy and Traveller pitches and Travelling Showpeople plots across their administrative areas. They are working together to seek to ensure that the accommodation needs of these communities are met in a fair and sustainable way, in line with national planning policy and local housing strategies.

Landowners, developers, community groups, and members of the public are being invited to put forward potential sites. All suggested sites will be assessed against a consistent set of criteria to determine their suitability.

Each council will be able to answer any questions from those considering submitting a site. This support is available throughout the call for sites period.

Cllr Teresa Killeen, lead portfolio holder for planning at Rother District Council, said: “We’re working with other councils, and the South Downs National Park Authority, to ensure we meet the housing needs of all our communities across East Sussex. This joint call for sites to identify appropriate locations is an important step in the process.”

The call for sites will be open from August 5 to October 5, 2025. Further information, including how to submit a site is available on Rother District Council’s website at Gypsy, Traveller and Travelling Showpeople Accommodation Needs – Rother District Council