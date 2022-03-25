Jump tower and climbing wall plans for Pagham holiday village

Haven Leisure Ltd has applied to build the jump tower and add the bar on the site of the current bowling green at Church Farm Holiday Village, Church Lane, Pagham.

Agent Lichfields, on behalf of Haven, said: “The container bar will comprise a converted shipping container, extending to 6.04m in length, 4.88m in width and 2.89m in height (with ‘Box Bar’ lettering on the roof increasing the overall height to 3.68m).

“The front elevation will comprise the bar serving area with roller shutters securing the bar when it is closed.

Plans for a jump tower at Church Farm in Pagham

“The proposed jump tower with climbing wall sits within a penned area with artificial turf which extends to 12.15m by 14.15m.

“The jump tower unit itself extends to 8.63m in height.

“The tower is primarily made of wood and will be secured by wooden fencing and a lockable access gate to ensure that it cannot be used out of hours.

“The proposed developments will play a vital role in the continued investment at Church Farm Holiday Park to improve and enhance the facilities at the park.”

A container bar is planned for Church Farm Holiday Village in Pagham

To view the plans go to the Arun District Council planning portal and use the search reference P/19/22/PL.