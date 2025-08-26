Junction upgrade in Chichester marks key milestone in Halogen Replacement Programme

West Sussex County Council is currently going through the final phase of its Traffic Signal Halogen Replacement Programme, with work scheduled to start at the Southgate junction in Chichester on 22 September 2025 and expected to be completed by 7 November 2025.

This essential upgrade will take place at the junction of Stockbridge Road, Southgate, and Basin Road. It will involve replacing outdated halogen-based traffic signal equipment with modern, energy-efficient LED technology. The works will also include improvements to pedestrian infrastructure, such as updated tactile paving and a redesigned southern pedestrian island crossing point to meet current accessibility standards.

The county council is committed to ensuring all traffic signals operate safely and efficiently. As halogen bulbs are no longer manufactured due to declining demand, this refurbishment will bring the junction in line with modern standards and reduce long-term maintenance needs.

West Sussex County Council

• lower energy consumption

• longer-lasting LED signal heads

• improved pedestrian safety and accessibility

• use of advanced above-ground traffic and pedestrian detection technology

To carry out the works safely, the A286, Stockbridge Road, will be closed in both directions across the level crossing for the duration of the project. A clearly signposted diversion route will be in place. Access to local businesses and the train station car park will be maintained at all times.

To make the most of the road closure, the council has also coordinated additional works in the area, including streetlighting repairs and maintenance, helping to minimise future disruption and maximise efficiency.

Work will take place between 7am and 5pm and temporary traffic signals will be used throughout with every effort being made to minimise disruption.

Pedestrian routes between the bus station and city centre will be diverted and clearly signposted. Deliveries to properties will still be possible, although street parking within the works area will be restricted with notices clearly displayed.

Follow the project page for updates. To report any issues, residents are encouraged to use the online reporting tool.

Follow @WSHighways on X (formerly Twitter) for the latest information.