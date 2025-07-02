K2 Crawley announces completion of first stage of £2.5m refurbishment

K2 Crawley, currently undergoing a £2.5 million refurbishment, has announced the completion of the first phase.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre, which is managed by Everyone Active on behalf of Crawley Borough Council, will see a wide range of improvements, designed to meet the needs of the local community.

The first stage of refurbishment included a new group cycling studio, with brand-new Keiser bikes, a modernised studio and upgraded lighting and music system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside regular spin classes, virtual spin is also still available for members.

K2 Crawley Leisure Centre

Further areas of the refurbishment now completed include a new and modernised multi-purpose studio, for group exercise classes.

In addition, the sleek new reception area has also now been renovated, with colleagues continuing to welcome customers into the popular leisure centre.

The second stage of refurbishment is now underway, with the focus now on finalising a cutting-edge gym expansion, with all new state-of-the-art Life Fitness equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The weights area will increase in size and new equipment will include additional squat racks and benches, catering for the increase in demand for this type of training.

Both the functional and cardio areas will also increase in size, with new equipment such as treadmills and Watt bikes added, alongside a range of new functional fitness equipment delivering against the new and growing ‘Hyrox’ trend.

A recovery area will also be introduced within the gym area, offering Theragun recovery equipment.

Works to revamp the group exercise studios are also now underway, and the final offering will see new mats, and equipment including weights, alongside upgraded sound and lighting, to amplify users experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The staged refurbishment, which is funded by both Everyone Active and Crawley Borough Council, has been designed to minimise disruption and keep the centre open and running as normal. Customers are still advised to book classes via the Everyone Active App.

Jon Hodgson, contract manager at Everyone Active, said: “"We’re thrilled to complete the first stage of K2 Crawley’s refurbishment and unveil exciting new spaces that will enhance the experience for all our members.

"These improvements reflect our ongoing commitment to providing top-quality facilities that support the health and wellbeing of the local community.”

Councillor Chris Mullins, Cabinet member for Leisure and Wellbeing at Crawley Borough Council, said: “It is fantastic to see the completion of the first stage of our significant investment in K2 Crawley leisure centre which is a true leader in its field. I am sure that leisure centre users are already seeing the benefit of these exciting improvements and we can’t wait for the next phase.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Works to upgrade the health and fitness facilities at the popular leisure centre are due to be completed by early Autumn.

Customers are advised to visit the FAQ page on the website for further information.

For more information, please visit the centre website here: K2 Crawley | Gym, Swim, Fitness Classes & Climbing | Everyone Active