Key achievements from the past year highlighted by Chichester District Council

Addressing the significant increase in demand for affordable housing and continuing to support people experiencing issues connected to the cost-of-living crisis have been highlighted as part of a review of Chichester District Council’s work over the past year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At a Full Council meeting on Tuesday 15 July councillors officially received the Annual Report for the year 2024 – 2025 which outlines the council’s progress on key areas.

“Our council’s aim is to deliver cost-effective services to our residents that make our district a welcoming and vibrant place to live and work,” says Councillor Adrian Moss. “A tremendous amount of work has been taking place to support our communities, from helping people access housing to supporting our businesses and encouraging investment, to preparing the district for the domestic food waste collection service next year, and working on projects that protect our environment - the list goes on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Alongside all this work the council has also been working on detailed proposals for the reorganisation of local government across Sussex, which are due to be submitted to the Government this September. Although there is big change on the horizon, we will still be providing all our services as usual, and we are committed to representing the best interests of our residents and ensuring that everyone in our district is best served.

At a Full Council meeting on Tuesday 15 July councillors officially received the Annual Report for the year 2024 – 2025 which outlines the council’s progress on key areas.

“Over the year we have delivered some excellent results, and we should all be proud of what this council continues to achieve despite current challenges.”

Under the council’s ‘Homes For All’ priority, one of the most important projects that the council has worked on has been developing and adopting a new Housing, Homelessness and Rough Sleeping Strategy which will run until 2030. The strategy addresses the significant increase in demand for affordable housing as a result of the cost-of-living crisis. The council is also continuing to see an increase in the need for homelessness support services. In response, the council is working with its partners, both to reduce the need for support through work with private landlords and tenants, and to increase the supply of temporary accommodation for those who are most in need.

Another key achievement was submitting the Local Plan, which has been examined by the Planning Inspectorate. The final stage of work on the document is currently taking place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of its work to create a Thriving Economy, working towards making Chichester a better connected, greener, healthier, safer, diverse, inclusive and economically prosperous city has also been gathering speed. The Regeneration Strategy, adopted last October, is working towards attracting investment and creating high value employment. To take the strategy forward, the council recently appointed a specialist urban design led team which will be exploring the options and working up designs for a number of the strategic regeneration sites that have been identified.

In addition, the council has also been supporting the local economy by delivering a series of events, to help drive up footfall. Examples include the free laser shows that took place in Petworth and Chichester Canal Basin, which were enjoyed by more than 15,000 over three performances. The council has also worked with Midhurst Town Council to help deliver a series of events in the town which were well received.

As part of its ‘Supported Communities’ priority, the council’s Supporting You Team supported 1,790 residents over the past year. This has included helping people with financial and debt issues, as well as signposting people to support with mental health, employment and housing issues.

The council also helped provide 151 home adaptations for people with disabilities, including property extensions, installing wet rooms, adapting people’s kitchens and installing ramps and stair lifts. This has helped people remain independent in their own homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s Wellbeing Service has worked with 1,244 people across the district helping them issues such as losing weight, stopping smoking, taking up more exercise and reducing alcohol intake. The council’s Social Prescribing service has supported 1,073 people with non-medical issues such as social isolation and has also been working closely with GP practices over the past year to identify carers and encouraging them to access the service.

The council’s project to refurbish several of the council’s play areas is also progressing following consultation with play area users and other community groups.

In addition, the council has also allocated more than £800,000 of funding to support 65 community projects that encourage economic growth and quality of life across the district. The finding was as a result of a bid to Government for money through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Rural England Prosperity Fund.

Under the council’s ‘Cared For Environment’ priority, the council has developed a new Climate Emergency Action Plan, using feedback from its successful consultation held last year. The council has also commenced work with Coastal Partners on the Chichester Harbour Investment and Adaptation Plan which will use a holistic approach to the environmental issues experienced in the harbours. The council is currently engaging with the Environment Agency to secure funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A crucial project for Selsey is the feasibility study for the future of coastal defences in Selsey, which will protect thousands of homes and businesses. Over the last year the outline design and options appraisal stage has been advancing, which has included comprehensive research and site investigations to help identify a shortlist of options.

In addition, the council also secured three years of funding for a new Chalk Stream Resilience Project, with the Western Sussex Rivers Trust, which will work with landowners and communities across the catchments of the Ems, Hambrook and Lavant rivers to restore habitats and improve water quality.

The full annual report will soon be available to read at www.chichester.gov.uk/corporateplan under ‘Performance information’.