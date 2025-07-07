Key emerging ideas for Hailsham's future receive broad support from residents

Hailsham Town Council is pleased to report that recent public drop-in discussion events on three key emerging ideas for the town’s future received broad support from residents and stakeholders.

As discussed by councillors at the latest meeting of the Neighbourhood Planning Committee, residents provided valuable feedback on plans aimed at enhancing community life, improving accessibility, and fostering a vibrant town centre. The three emerging ideas discussed were:

Creating a Centrally Located, Inclusive Community Hub

There is strong community support for creating a multi-use community hub. Proposed facilities would include healthcare services, affordable spaces for hire, youth and senior citizen services and a community kitchen. Such a hub would promote social inclusion, revitalise underused spaces and meet the diverse needs of Hailsham residents.

Introducing a Well-Designed Partial Pedestrianisation of the High Street

While there is broad backing for pedestrianisation to make the town centre safer and more attractive, residents expressed concerns regarding accessibility, bus routes, parking and the impact on local businesses.

The suggestion is to discuss with the Highways Authority any future proposal for trial (partial) pedestrianisation in more detail before implementation. This initiative could help create a greener, safer and more welcoming High Street environment.

Improving Connectivity Across the A22

Support was strong for safer pedestrian crossings and improved access for cyclists. Proposed measures include reopening and maintaining existing tunnels and their access routes, and exploring the feasibility of new pedestrian and cycle bridges across the A22.

These improvements would enhance community connections to leisure and recreation facilities, encourage active travel and boost safety.

Other areas identified by public feedback as needing improvement include:

Enhancement of Green Infrastructure and Public Spaces

A need for more greenery, seating and safe walking/cycling routes was outlined, including the planting of more trees, the provision of new public art and maintenance of footpaths and trails (e.g. Cuckoo Trail). This would contribute to wellbeing, encourage active travel and enhance the town's visual appeal.

Improvement of Public Transport

Respondents noted that many residents rely on buses, especially older people, but services are deemed inadequate. Improvements could be made by enhancing bus routes, timetables and waiting facilities, as well as simplifying the routing of community bus services and providing improved access to bus stops (including new pedestrian crossings).

This would support increased mobility and improve access to the town centre and community facilities.

Following the public consultation and input on these emerging ideas, the revised draft of the Hailsham Neighbourhood Plan and Design Code have been submitted to Wealden District Council for independent assessment and statutory compliance checks.

Cllr Mary Laxton, Chair of the Town Council's Neighbourhood Planning Committee said: "The feedback we received on these three emerging ideas demonstrates the community's commitment to shaping a vibrant, inclusive and accessible Hailsham. It's clear that residents want improvements that balance growth with quality of life, and their input has been vital in refining our plans."

"We now look forward to the next stage, as Wealden District Council undertakes its assessment, and we continue working to ensure Hailsham’s future development reflects local priorities."

Hailsham Town Council thanks everyone who took part in the consultation and encourages residents to stay engaged as the Neighbourhood Plan progresses.

For more information and updates, please visit www.hailsham-tc.gov.uk or contact the Town Council Offices on 01323 841702 or by email: [email protected].