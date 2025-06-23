‘Extensive groundworks’ are now complete as the the redevelopment of The Alexandra Theatre in Bognor Regis continues.

The £15 million works, which will introduce new seats to the main theatre and bring five new studio spaces to the facility, started last year, with final completion expected in 2026.

Arun District Council’s latest update confirms that more key milestones have been hit.

"The Alexandra Theatre redevelopment in Bognor Regis continues to move forward, with extensive groundworks now complete and key structural preparations well underway.” a council spokesperson said.

"The project remains under the delivery of Neilcott Construction Ltd and is supported through regular inspections by the project management team.”

The council listed some ‘recent progress highlights’.

Among them was that groundwork is ‘progressing well’.

The council explained: “The reduced level excavations are now complete, and importantly, this phase has been delivered without any complaints from the public regarding site traffic.

“Work has included the breaking down of piles, completion of pile integrity testing, installation of below-ground drainage and manholes, and the early stages of constructing the lift shaft, including steel cage formation and shuttering.

"The external scaffold along the east elevation is now fully installed. Internal scaffolding within the auditorium is currently being erected, using a specially designed configuration to support future roof works and ceiling access.”

So what's next?

The council said auditorium scaffold will remain in place over the coming weeks, with a hoist set to be installed to the internal auditorium scaffolding – ‘to support materials and access’.

“Once scaffolding has been fully signed off, safety netting will be installed beneath the auditorium roof, allowing works above to commence safely,” the update continued.

"Internal ceiling works will include removing the existing plasterboard, followed by the careful removal of existing roof slates-part of the overall plan to restore and reconfigure the building's historic roof structure.”

Meanwhile, the second phase of infographic hoardings is now in place – ‘featuring new wayfinding panels’, to guide visitors towards The Arcade and High Street.

"These panels also highlight local businesses and support footfall while construction continues,” the council added.

"The team is now looking ahead to plans for the final hoarding phase, which will feature artistic and vibrant imagery-with opportunities for potential community involvement in its creation.”

The redevelopment continues to be ‘closely managed’ and is ‘progressing in line with the agreed programme’, the council said, adding: “Health and safety remain a top priority, with robust controls in place across all areas of the site.”

Roger Nash, chairman of the economy committee, said it is ‘fantastic to see such visible progress’ on the Alexandra Theatre.

He added: “The delivery of this project will be a key step in transforming Bognor Regis town centre, and the positive public response so far is a real credit to the team on site."