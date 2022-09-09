King Charles III: Crawley Council announces time for Proclamation of the Accession of the new King
Crawley Borough Council will hold a local Proclamation ceremony following the sad passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, formally declaring the accession of the new sovereign King Charles III.
The reading of the Proclamation by the Mayor of Crawley, Councillor Jilly Hart, will take place at 2pm on Sunday 11 September in front of the Town Hall.
Members of the public and local businesses are invited to attend this historic occasion.