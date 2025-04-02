Kirdford can replace its burnt down sports pavilion, planners agree

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A sports pavilion to replace a building burnt down in Kirdford in 2020 has been approved by Chichester planners.

Plans were submitted for a sports pavilion at the Sports Field, Plaistow Road, Kirdford,

Chichester District Council planning officers said the application site is located on the Eastern side of Plaistow Road, situated both within and outside of the Kirdford Settlement Boundary.

A narrow track leads to the Great Common Playing Field on which the proposed development would be sited, to the south-west corner.

The site of the planned sports pavilion. Images: DMA Building Designs

"The proposed building would approximately be sited on the footprint of the existing sports pavilion which burnt down in 2020,” their report said.

"The site is surrounded by woodland to all sides; the wider surroundings comprises of rural land interspersed with housing. Directly

"South of the site beyond the woodland is a new residential development.”

The pavilion would include two changing rooms, two toilets and one disabled toilet and a common area with kitchenette on the ground floor as well as an area indicated for storage on the first floor.

A section of the roof would extend beyond the built line to create an overhang which provides an undercover barbeque area.

"On balance the proposal by reason of its size, design and appearance is considered to be appropriate providing a community facility and would not cause significant harm to visual amenity or the areas character,” the report said and it was in accordance with local and national development plans.

To see the decision report, go to the Chichester District Council planning portal and use the search reference KD/24/00073/FUL.