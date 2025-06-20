Labour retains Adur council seat following by-election

The Labour Party has retained the Buckingham Ward seat in Shoreham after the Adur District Council by-election held on Thursday, June 19.

Labour candidate Kate Davis was elected with 609 votes. Reform UK candidate Mike Mendoza – a former chairman of Adur District Council – came second with 311 votes.

Conservative Party candidate Leila Williams came third with 301 votes. She had previously stood for the Tories in the 2024 general election, coming second to Labour Party candidate Tom Rutland in the East Worthing & Shoreham consituency.

Liberal Democrat cadidate Ian Jones received 153 votes which David Bamber, for Britain First – Housing for Locals, received 22 votes. The turnout was 45.4 per cent.

The results mean that the political make-up of the council is as follows: 17 Labour members, 7 Conservatives, two Greens and three Independents.

The seat was previously held by Labour councillor Nigel Jenner, who sadly died in April. Paying tribute to Mr Jenner at the time, Adur council leader Jeremy Gardner said: “Nigel brought his long experience in public service to his role as an Adur councillor.

“He very quickly earned respect as a measured, informed, hardworking councillor but also as a warm, kind human being with a sharp brain, a wry smile and a heart of gold.

“Councillors across the chamber, of different parties, have expressed shock and have spoken of his qualities and dedication as a councillor. He will be missed.”