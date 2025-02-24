Latest Hailsham residents' newsletter available online and from collection points
'Our Hailsham', which is currently published three times a year (Winter/Spring, Summer and Autumn) includes articles of interest to residents such as information on the Town Council's activities, service updates, upcoming community projects and town events. The publication is currently distributed to a small number of public outlets for display/collection by residents.
The pick-up point locations are as follows:
- Hailsham Town Council Offices (temporary location at The Station Youth Centre in Western Road)
- Hailsham Post Office (10 High Street)
- James West Community Centre (Brunel Drive)
- Hailsham East Community Centre/Family Hub (Orion Close)
Residents can also access the publication online as a downloadable Portable Document Format file via the Hailsham Town Council website ( https://www.hailsham-tc.gov.uk/news/) and are invited to subscribe to receive a link to the latest newsletter when as and when it is published.
To subscribe, send an email to [email protected] with 'SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER' typed in the subject bar. Anyone signing up will be able to unsubscribe at any time by contacting the Town Council.
"The newsletter is a valuable way of reaching residents of Hailsham to advise them on how the Town Council is performing, as well as providing useful information on the Council’s services, future community projects and what is happening in the town," said Corporate Services Manager, Emily Hastings.
"We hope that people continue to read the newsletter and continue to take an interest in the workings of their Town Council."