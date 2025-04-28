Latest planning applications for the Horsham district rounded-up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for Buck Barn services, extensions and tree surgery are among the latest planning applications received by Horsham District Council.

The latest list of applications published by the council follows. For more information on any of them, visit Horsham District Council’s ‘view and comment on planning applications’ page.

DC/25/0458: Workshop, storage building with associated vehicular parking, yard area and access, land at 509354 126590 Hilland Road, Billingshurst.

DC/25/0541: Erection of a single-storey rear extension and side garage, 4 Muggeridge Road, Billingshurst.

Plans for the Buck Barn services are among the applications recently submitted to Horsham District Council. Image: Google

DC/25/0548: Erection of a single-storey side extension; 5 Coach House Mews, Horsham Road, Cowfold.

DC/25/0089: Redecoration of a timber shopfront and bay window and installation of a fascia board, 18 West Street, Horsham.

DC/25/0676: Retention of existing restaurant and takeaway use with extraction flue on rear elevation (retrospective), 37 East Street, Horsham.

DC/25/0583: Variation of condition 2 of previously approved application DC/24/0367 (use of land for the stationing of three static caravans for residential purposes along with utility buildings, the formation of hardstanding and associated landscaping) to amend site layout, including the siting of day rooms and static caravans, land parcel at 520128 116244 Stonepit Lane, Henfield.

DC/25/0601: Conversion of existing outbuilding into a holiday let with parking and associated works, Nightingale Barn, Shoreham Road, Henfield.

DC/25/0615: Surgery to one oak, 17 Quail Close, Horsham.

DC/25/0670: Erection of a porch (listed building consent), The Cowshed, Nowhurst Lane, Broadbridge Heath.

DC/25/0542: Removal of drive-through element to existing restaurant and petrol filling station and development of the site to provide a drive-through restaurant, petrol filling station shop, drive-through coffee pod and car wash together with reconfiguration of car parking and circulation routes, including a revised access slip road from the A24 northbound and associated landscaping and ancillary works, Buck Barn Services, Worthing Road, West Grinstead – click here to read more.

HRA/25/0013: Application under Regulation 77 of the Conservation of Habitats and Species Regulations 2017 relating to Prior Approval Consent DC/25/0113, barn to the east of Coolham Road, Coolham.

DC/25/0641: Surgery to one oak, 5 Shipley Road, Southwater.

DC/25/0626: Prior notification for the erection of two polytunnels, Goffsland Farm, Coolham Road, West Chiltington.

DC/25/0649: Prior notification for change of use from retail unit (use class E) to residential (use class C3) to form one dwellinghouse, 78A Trafalgar Road, Horsham.