Latest planning applications submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council

These are the planning applications submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council between August 24 and August 30.

The applications include renovations to homes and changes to a seafront hotel.

Flat 1, Southdown House, 1-3 Howard Square, Eastbourne, BN21 4FG (250494)

Repairs to lower ground floor/basement patio area.

7 Beatty Road, Eastbourne, BN23 6DY (250528)

Erection of single storey rear extension.

48 St Johns Road, Eastbourne, BN20 7NG (250536)

Tree works. T1 Lime: crown reduction and crown thin 2.4m maximum.

61 Upper Ratton Drive, Eastbourne, BN20 9DD (250537)

Erection of two-storey front extension, part one-storey and part two-storey front/side extension, single storey side extension, first floor rear extension, front porch and alterations to existing fenestrations.

Mansion (Lions) Hotel, 32-35 Grand Parade, Eastbourne, BN21 3YS (250538)

Application for details reserved by conditions 6 (DCEMP),7 (Waste Management Plan) & 8 (Employment and Training Plan) in relation to planning permission 200280 granted on 03/12/2022.

4 Motcombe Road, Eastbourne, BN21 1PU (250525)

Installation of photovoltaic panels to roof.

