Latest planning applications submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council
The applications include renovations to homes and changes to a seafront hotel.
Flat 1, Southdown House, 1-3 Howard Square, Eastbourne, BN21 4FG (250494)
Repairs to lower ground floor/basement patio area.
7 Beatty Road, Eastbourne, BN23 6DY (250528)
Erection of single storey rear extension.
48 St Johns Road, Eastbourne, BN20 7NG (250536)
Tree works. T1 Lime: crown reduction and crown thin 2.4m maximum.
61 Upper Ratton Drive, Eastbourne, BN20 9DD (250537)
Erection of two-storey front extension, part one-storey and part two-storey front/side extension, single storey side extension, first floor rear extension, front porch and alterations to existing fenestrations.
Mansion (Lions) Hotel, 32-35 Grand Parade, Eastbourne, BN21 3YS (250538)
Application for details reserved by conditions 6 (DCEMP),7 (Waste Management Plan) & 8 (Employment and Training Plan) in relation to planning permission 200280 granted on 03/12/2022.
4 Motcombe Road, Eastbourne, BN21 1PU (250525)
Installation of photovoltaic panels to roof.
