Latest planning applications submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council

These are the planning applications submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council between August 31 and September 6.

The applications include renovations to homes and the demolition and development of university buildings.

Land Adjacent To 48 Burton Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex (250476)

Erection of 1no. 2 bed single storey dwelling with associated parking and vehicular access.

53 Meads Street, Eastbourne, East Sussex, BN20 7RN (250484)

Erection of single storey rear extension, garage conversion with installation of bay window, replace existing front door and erection of door canopy.

29 Hambleton Close, Eastbourne, East Sussex, BN23 8EY (250496)

Erection of single storey rear extension, connection to annex and alterations to existing fenestrations.

32 Parkway, Eastbourne, East Sussex, BN20 9DX (250524)

Erection of single storey rear extension.

Courtmead, 1 Walnut Tree Walk, Eastbourne, East Sussex, BN20 9BP (250530)

Tree works. T1 Beech: canopy reduction of 2m maximum. T2 Beech: crown lift to 4m (gutter height), prune western canopy to provide 2m clearance between canopy edge and roof.

Hillbrow, 1 Denton Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex, BN20 7SR (250541)

Partial demolition of the Hillbrow Building to facilitate the conversion and change of use to form 10no. residential dwellings and the erection of 5no. houses, with associated access, parking and landscaping.

Jordans, Jordans Lane West, Eastbourne, East Sussex, BN22 0LL (250529)

Conversion of existing pool enclosure to create self-contained annexe.

