Latest round of improvements to the James West Community Centre in Hailsham

Yet more improvements have been made to the James West Community Centre in Brunel Drive, part of a scheduled plan of enhancements being made to the valued community asset over the course of the next few months.

Acoustic wall panels have been added to both meeting rooms at the centre, to improve sound quality within the space and make the rooms even more user-friendly for hirers. Additionally, drop-down projector screens have been mounted on the walls of both rooms, seating has been added to the lobby/foyer area and a vending machine selling snacks and refreshments will be installed at the Centre in the coming weeks.

Add to that the repainting of some of the walls and the reinstatement of timer-controlled lighting in the car park adjacent to the Centre, which will save energy and ultimately reduce running costs.Other improvements and upgrades being carried out at the Centre in the near future include the repainting of walls, the installation of signage on the outside of the building and the display of advertising boards on site.An asset to the local community, the James West Community Centre entre has an ever-increasing range of local groups and people of all ages using the facility on a regular basis. Current regular hirers include Hailsham Table Tennis Club, Monday Youth Hub, Hailsham Active, Hailsham Voices Pop Choir, Yoga With Dawn, PW Performers and Baby Ballet. The centre also hosts meetings provided by DISC Dementia Support and Hailsham Parkinsons Society.

Hailsham Netball Club will be using the Centre on a regular basis from January 2025.Assets Management Committee Chair, Cllr Alexa Clarke said: "Since opening just six years ago, this purpose-built centre has played a key role in enabling Hailsham to fulfil its potential as a vibrant and inclusive town and we hope it continues to be a popular community hub, offering a range of activities for local residents."

Sports and recreational activities at the James West Community Centre

"Overall, the Centre has attracted a good membership base and sees a lot of visits a year, although there are openings for other local clubs and groups to benefit from using the facility."

Cllr Clarke added: "The latest improvements to the Centre, including the installation of acoustic wall panels and projector screens in the two meeting rooms, will ensure that the Centre continues to serve its purpose for residents for not only the short term but for many years ahead."The facility comprises an 18m x 11.7m hall, able to accommodate an audience of around 200 seated, in addition to two meeting rooms. The facility also includes a modern kitchen, storerooms, toilets, changing rooms and a P.A. system.

Hirers can use the Centre for social clubs and activities, sports and games, dancing and exercise, pre-school and toddler groups, craft exhibits, after-school clubs, family functions, quiz nights and fundraising events, as well as seminars, conferences, business meetings and public consultation events.

The main hall is ideal for children's parties with space for inflatable/bouncy castles and is frequently used at weekends.

For further information or to make a booking, contact Hailsham Town Council on 01323 841702 or by email.