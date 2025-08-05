Lavant dormer window appeal rejected over heritage and conservation concerns

An appeal to modify a dormer window at a historic property in the heart of the South Downs National Park has been rejected by planning authorities due to concerns about its impact on local heritage and the conservation area.

Mr. and Mrs. David Adams had submitted dual applications for planning permission and listed building consent (Refs: SDNP/24/03417/HOUS and SDNP/24/03418/LIS) to replace an existing dormer window and rooflight with a new dormer on the rear elevation of their property, New Barn, located on Pook Lane in Lavant. However, both appeals—Appeal A (APP/Y9507/W/24/3356569) and Appeal B (APP/Y9507/Y/24/3356568)—were dismissed by Planning Inspector AJ Steen.

The primary grounds for dismissal centered around the proposal’s impact on the Mid & East Lavant Conservation Area and the surrounding grade II listed buildings, including the nearby Manor Farmhouse and converted barns adjacent to New Barn. Although New Barn is not itself individually listed, it falls within the curtilage of the listed barn complex and is considered to form part of the historic farmstead.

Inspector Steen noted that the proposed double dormer design would disrupt the traditional character of the converted agricultural buildings, adding “variety and complexity” that would appear “somewhat incongruous” with the simple agrarian architecture typical of the area.

The inspector stated that the design would cause "less than substantial harm" to the conservation area and listed buildings, but emphasized that even this level of harm warrants "great weight" in decision-making, as outlined in national planning policies.

The decision also considered the wider impact on the South Downs National Park, which prioritizes the conservation of natural beauty, wildlife, and cultural heritage. The inspector found that while the dormer would not significantly affect key views, it would still undermine the coherence of the local historic environment, conflicting with multiple policies in the South Downs Local Plan, including SD5 (Design), SD12 (Historic Environment), SD13 (Listed Buildings), SD15 (Conservation Areas), and SD31 (Extensions).

Though the appellants argued that the proposed changes would improve the living conditions inside the property—citing better natural light and space—Inspector Steen concluded that these were largely private benefits and insufficient to outweigh the public interest in conserving the area’s heritage.