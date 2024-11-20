Layout and appearance of 83-home development east of Billingshurst approved

By Karen Dunn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 20th Nov 2024, 13:25 GMT
The layout and appearance of a development of 83 homes east of Billingshurst have been approved by Horsham District Council.

The application from Bellway Homes Ltd, for land at Duckmoor Farm, was given the nod by the planning committee on Tuesday (November 19).

The council refused the plans in April 2021 after they were submitted by Reside Developments Ltd, but that decision was overturned by the Planning Inspectorate in January 2023.

Bellway Homes bought the land earlier this year.

Duckmoor Farm site. Image: Bellway Homes LtdDuckmoor Farm site. Image: Bellway Homes Ltd
Duckmoor Farm site. Image: Bellway Homes Ltd

With a couple of amendments – details of the location and appearance of all soil and vent pipes; and no development starting until full details of the 3.7ha of open spaces and play provision was submitted and approved – the committee approved the application by 18 votes to zero with one abstention.

The development will be made up of houses, flats and maisonettes, 29 of which – 35% – will be classed as affordable.

To view the application, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/24/0768

