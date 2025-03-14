Layout of 30 new homes to replace Earnley Concourse approved

The layout and appearance of 30 new homes in Earnley have been approved by Chichester District Council.

Plans for the development, at Earnley Concourse, in Clappers Lane, were approved on appeal in May 2022, after being refused by the council. It will be made up of three-, four-, and five-bedroom detached and semi-detached homes. There will be parking for 71 cars.

Earnley Concourse, which closed in 2011, was a residential centre offering leisure courses and activity weeks. It was later used for foreign language students and then advertised as a conference centre and wedding venue.

The council received seven objections to the layout plans, with concerns raised including flooding and drainage issues, and whether Clappers Lane is too narrow to take construction traffic.

But the plans were approved by planning officers, who reported: “The development will deliver 30 dwellings towards the council’s housing land supply at a time when it cannot demonstrate that it has the required five years worth of housing land.”

To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 24/01775/REM.