Leader of Hastings Borough Council: Thanks for your responses to draft Corporate Plan

Thank you very much to everyone who sent us their responses to our draft Corporate Plan 2025-2030 and budget. I enjoyed speaking to those of you who came to talk to us at Priory Meadow.

I also had useful conversations with the Hastings Chamber of Commerce and Hastings Community Network. Cabinet colleagues and I have read all the comments and feedback that has been sent to us, and we discussed changes to the draft Corporate Plan at Cabinet earlier this week.

The really good news is that for the first time in many years we have been able to set a balanced budget for 2025/26, only drawing on £27,000 of reserves. This is thanks to the hard work of our whole officer team, identifying savings while still protecting front line services as well as welcome additional funding from central government, particularly around tackling homelessness. However we are still having to spend over forty percent of our budget on temporary accommodation costs so further commitment by central government on a national homelessness strategy and funding for desperately needed social rent homes is essential.

There were lots of good suggestions so we are working on updating the plan to reflect your feedback particularly around the pride of place theme. The plan and the budget will be discussed and agreed by Full Council next Wednesday (12 February). The final plan and design will be updated after that and shared with everyone. We really want the final plan to be something that everyone in the town can get behind.

Leader of the Council - Julia Hilton

While the official consultation has closed, on Friday I will be at the Tescos in Hollington for our monthly drop in, along with my deputy, Councillor Glenn Haffenden to listen to resident’s concerns. We will be happy to receive any feedback on our priorities as a council. Look out for the Hastings Council banner from 10.30 – 12.30 this Friday.

One of the areas we received a lot of feedback on was ensuring we promote our fantastic tourism offer alongside our amazing year round calendar of events so I was delighted to hear this week that Jack in The Green has received Arts Council funding to support their education and outreach programme working with schools and community groups to actively participate in the celebrations.

As you may know in December, Government announced proposals for district councils to be abolished to make way for new County Unitary councils and a regional system of Mayors. By the time you read this we should know whether Sussex is in the priority area for devolution and whether the county council’s leaders request to cancel elections has been accepted by the government. Whichever way the announcement goes all the councillors of all political parties in Hastings (Green, Labour, Hastings Independents and Conservatives) are of one voice in opposing the cancellation of elections and opposing this disastrous and undemocratic power grab.

There will be an extraordinary full council meeting dedicated to discussing devolution and the future of council representation in Hastings on 26 February at 6.00 pm and the public are welcome. The first thirty minutes will be for public questions, please do submit them a week in advance to [email protected].