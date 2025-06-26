An advice against bathing sign has been displayed on Worthing promenade.

A spokesperson for Worthing Borough Council said: “Visitors to the stretch of seafront opposite Beach House Grounds this summer might notice an ‘advice against bathing’ sign is being displayed on the promenade.

"This is a result of last year’s bathing water classifications, which disappointingly saw Beach House, one of our two new bathing water sites in Worthing, revealed as having poor seawater quality.

Because the water has been rated as being poor, the council said it is 'legally required' to display the ‘advice against bathing’ sign at Beach House, so residents and visitors can 'make an informed decision' about swimming in the area. Photo: Worthing Borough Council

"Thanks to the help of locals, we successfully obtained bathing water designations at Beach House and Goring Beach last year, meaning the seawater would be tested regularly by the Environment Agency for the first time.”

The council – which confirmed the beach ‘remains open and accessible as normal’ – added it is ‘obviously not happy’ with the results at Beach House.

"But the additional data gained through last summer’s testing has already helped us and our partners identify and fix sources of pollution that will improve seawater quality along our coastline,” the council commented.

"The result has revealed how much work is needed to get our seawater to a good standard, and we will continue working with Southern Water and the Environment Agency, our partners primarily responsible for seawater, to address potential sources of pollution.”

Worthing Beach House was among the ‘winners’ of the Brown Flag Awards – also known as ‘top of the plops’. UK travel site Holidayparkguru.co.uk analysed the Environment Agency’s official summertime water quality data at hundreds of beaches to reveal the ‘19 grubby winners’.

Members of the Muscle Beach Swimmers Club was ‘shocked’ by the news. They often swim ‘around 500 metres’ from the water quality testing site in question.

A spokesperson for the club said: “The poor state of the sea is well documented, but this damming report further amplifies the need for immediate action. We acknowledge that one cause of pollution was identified at the Beach House site and rectified. But it was said by the local council to be ’one source’ implying that there are many.”

Southern Water said Worthing Beach House was designated as a new bathing water in 2024, and rated ‘poor’ in its first year for water quality.

A spokesperson added: “The Environment Agency has been clear that this was not related to storm overflows, but likely due to contamination in surface water drains.

“We are working closely with the local authority and other local partners to track down where private wastewater pipes may be illegally connected into these channels.

"We hope that through this action, we can come together to achieve a better water quality score for the coming years.”

The council previously stated that it does not believe that the seawater at Beach House has ‘dramatically worsened in recent years’.

Two other water quality testing locations – known as ‘Worthing’ and ‘Goring Beach’ – both scored one star and so ‘narrowly missed out’ on winning Brown Flag Awards.